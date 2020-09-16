Having known Peter Browning for years and having a chance to talk to him about his approach and understanding of the role of county commissioner, Susan and I strongly endorse him for this position.
A recent article mentioning him at a Republican meeting was informative but not complete. Being an independent, he was there to answer questions and present his ideas.
The venue was not ideal, but communication was necessary.
He is independent of party affiliation and will be an excellent county commissioner.
Gary Brown
Mount Vernon
