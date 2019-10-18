I am writing this letter to endorse Joe DeGloria for mayor of the city of Burlington.

Joe has a long history of service to the community and will be a very good leader and steward with our city’s money.

We all know what can happen when an elected official is in their position too long. Since term limits are only for the president of the United States. We need term limits for all elected officials, and until that happens, we need to limit terms by voting.

Jeff Anderson

Burlington

More from this section

Load comments