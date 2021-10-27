I decided to vote this year because of an assignment in school. The task was to defend my vote in an upcoming local election. I chose the Sedro-Woolley City Council Ward 6 because it is my home.
I started with the voters’ guide and realized that I needed more information. I needed to know more about the candidate’s experience and ideas for the future. Digging through mailers, websites and newspaper coverage of council meetings helped.
Karl DeJong supported bills that expand practical affordable housing. He backed solutions that strengthen our town’s charm, not big-box apartments. He supported the local environment with street cleanups and tree plantings. Teachers, construction workers and grocery workers, like myself, a working student, understand he supports them.
DeJong has actively volunteered in various service capacities in town for years, including the food bank and the chamber of commerce. He is the secretary of the Eagles Club. He steps up when there is a need.
I am voting for Karl DeJong. His actions have demonstrated leadership, experience and concern for our city’s future.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.