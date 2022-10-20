I am voting for Corrin Hamburg, water specialist, for Skagit PUD commissioner.
Corrin is passionate about water resource management and ensuring our county has access to affordable, clean, safe drinking water. She is a professional water scientist who graduated from Skagit Valley College and Washington State University with a GPA of 4.0, earning a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science.
She is employed as laboratory supervisor for the City of Anacortes. Prior to working with the city, Corrin served as the laboratory manager for the Environment Conservation Program at Skagit Valley College.
As a fifth-generation Skagitonian, Corrin has studied Skagit County's watershed, fished the Skagit River with her father and grandfather, volunteered many long nights flood fighting, all while treasuring the wonderful, rural life we have here in the Skagit Valley.
Corrin has amazing problem-solving and strategic-planning abilities. Her experiences in water management enrich her skill set and knowledge to better serve her community.
She has shared with us three goals she has for being Skagit PUD commissioner: Keep reasonable rates for quality water, ensure a sustainable water future and protect quality of life for Skagitonians.
Please vote with me for Corrin Hamburg for Skagit County PUD commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.