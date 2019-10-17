I am writing this letter in support of Marilyn Hanesworth, Bill Shaw and Matt Cutter for the Anacortes School Board. I have had the privilege of working with Marilyn and Bill for the last four years, and Matt the past few months.
We have a thoughtful, high-functioning board that has been recognized at the state level with a Board of Distinction award five times.
A key to our success is thoughtful deliberation. We have board members who listen, ask hard questions, debate respectfully and come to consensus on decisions. It is about being a member of a team that works as a whole to create policy to move the district forward in the successful education of our students.
Marilyn is integral in all the research she does and brings to the table. She hears all sides and works to help make policy equitable and objective.
Bill, a research scientist, is a deep thinker who takes the information at hand and presents it with a different perspective that often changes the trajectory of decision-making.
Matt, as a new board member, is listening and learning, being respectful to the process and asking insightful questions that help us all remember the fundamentals of an effective board.
Please join me in supporting them.
Erin Rieger
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.