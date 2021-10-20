I support Amanda Hubik running for Anacortes City Council (at-large Position 4).
Her background and her knowledge working for the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and working on the state level as staff for Rep. Alex Ramel places her in a unique position to contribute to our city.
While with the chamber, she promoted our businesses in Anacortes and understands the necessity of a prosperous community. She also understands and protects what makes us unique and the value we place on our environment.
For the last three legislative sessions she has worked in state government. She is intimately familiar with the connections between the state, Skagit County and the city of Anacortes. That familiarity on our City Council is invaluable.
On a personal level, I know her as someone who listens and responds. She gets back to me in a prompt manner, whether through work or on her own time.
She is an inquisitive thinker, a problem solver, personable and responsible. I am happy to recommend her, and Anacortes will be happy to have her on our City Council.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.