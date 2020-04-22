I feel very fortunate to live in a state in which the governor looks to science-based information to get us through a unique and possibly catastrophic health emergency.
He shut the state down early, helping me realize the reality of the risks we all face and putting us in a better position while the virus continues to spread. I trust Gov. Inslee to lead us out of this mess with the wisdom and strength not available nationally.
Hopefully he will lead efforts to make detained migrants, mental patients at Western State and incarcerated prisoners safe, too. Let’s stand together to stay apart for the duration.
Suzanne Butler
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.