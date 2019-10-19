I am writing in support of Christina Jepperson’s candidacy for the Sedro-Woolley School Board. I have known Christina for 10-plus years. During that time, Christina had served as the parent group president at Lyman Elementary. She led parents such as myself with poise, character and compassion. Our school and parent group was successful due to her leadership and caring nature to each and every person she had contact with.
On a personal level, Christina helped with my oldest daughter Jillian being the first in our family to attend college. Christina took her under her wing and helped her through the college and scholarship application process. Jillian is now in her second year of college, and Christina still checks in to see how she is doing. This shows that it is Christina’s desire to see every student have an opportunity to succeed, and I confidently believe that Christina is the most qualified candidate for the Sedro-Woolley School Board.
Jennifer Guffie
Sedro-Woolley
