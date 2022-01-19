In 2006, I was completing residency and making the important decision of where we would settle and raise our children. The health care system and school district were fundamental priorities as we visited potential opportunities, both being the equal and intentional focus of our visit and inquiries. In addition to a first-class hospital and health care network we were impressed to find a palpable sense of community commitment to Anacortes schools. This was essential in our decision and continues to be a primary focus for medical professionals considering Anacortes.
Our children have benefited greatly from their Anacortes education. It’s impossible to imagine our schools without the critical opportunities provided by upcoming replacement levies. Counselors, mental health support, athletics, arts, technology, rigorous and diverse pathways and career/technical education, which these levies support, are fundamental to the robust education our students deserve.
Our community is only as strong as our schools. An ongoing commitment is essential to attract the skills and talent necessary for the future health and sustainability of this place we call home. I join my community in supporting this critical levy effort. We collectively benefit immeasurably from the community's unwavering dedication to the top-tier education offered in Anacortes.
