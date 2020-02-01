I am writing this in support of the upcoming levy and bond vote coming to the our Burlington community.
I say "our" community because this is truly "our" home. After 30 years in another community, my wife and I are now part of the Burlington community. This move was not taken lightly and was well thought out.
In our short time here, I have seen amazing community support for each other through the local celebrations and traditions. As the new principal of B-EHS, I am fortunate to work with amazing kids and adults every day. This levy and bond vote will support critical services for all our students and could provide amazing opportunities for our middle-level students.
This vote has an impact on all of our current students, along with future generations for years to come. I ask that you support our amazing schools and our amazing community and support the Feb. 11 levy and bond.
Thank you, and always remember we are all in this together: Our kids - Our Schools - Our Future. Go Tigers.
Jeff Baines
Burlington
