Letter: Supporting McIlmoyle for Anacortes School Board
Meredith McIlmoyle, running for Anacortes School Board, Position 1, has many years of experience volunteering in the classroom, and her children are students in the Anacortes School District. She has served on boards and has led the Anacortes Arts Festival team, so she is experienced at working with others.
McIlmoyle sees the role of school board member as the opportunity to empower the superintendent of schools and his team and to be a bridge for the community so that they can be heard. She believes that equity and inclusion are central to giving each student the opportunity to be successful, supports renewing early childhood programs, and supports the volunteer program in the schools.
McIlmoyle has said that the term Critical Race Theory has been used to create fear and confusion and doesn't belong in the classroom. Instead, the district needs to create a curriculum that presents historical truth for our students.
She states that as a school board member, it is her job to stand behind each decision of the board and to present a united front. As a former educator, I believe that McIlmoyle will stand for what is right and will make sure her voice is heard.
