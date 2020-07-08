Going back to Scott McMullen’s times on the Mount Vernon City Council, he has always been a great listener who always goes out of his way to be inclusive and makes sure that everyone feels that their input is valuable.
McMullen has served our country and our community honorably. I think that especially now is an extremely important time we elect someone who has governed. McMullen was a council member during our last recession. He is a veteran and a firefighter/emergency medical technician and has volunteered for various events in the community.
Please join me in voting for McMullen in the 10th Legislative District.
Juan Sanchez
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.