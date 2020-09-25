We live in one of the greatest places on Earth. There are many things that make Skagit County so great. To continue to preserve what we have, we need to put the right people in the right positions. Leadership matters.
With elections coming in November, I just wanted to say a few words about PUD Commissioner candidate Andrew Miller. He is a principled, tenacious leader. I’ve seen his skill set and integrity at work in several different environments and he always finds a way to get it done. Andrew is solution-oriented and has the capacity to rally the troops and lead while maintaining the diligence to accept an assignment and see it through.
He is a uniter who works well with different groups in different circumstances. He will get the right people involved to find and implement solutions to the challenges we face. Andrew is the guy who all of us could feel very good about getting behind and supporting.
Adam Thurmond
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.