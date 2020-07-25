Ron Muzzall is the person we need in Olympia at this critical time in our history, and I’m throwing my complete support to him for state Senate. Ron is a lifelong resident and business leader in Legislative District 10 and is someone who knows and has lived the issues we all face.
With the left’s growing taxation, a push for early school sex education and a heavy-handed state response to COVID-19, Ron is the person who can bring desperately needed change to Olympia.
As a lifelong farmer and community volunteer, Ron has proven he’s a committed steward of the land and environment. A tireless worker for your rights, he’s the kind of guy that Paul Harvey said would get up before dawn, work all day in the field, and then stay past midnight at a school board meeting. As Harvey said, the reason why God made a farmer. That’s Ron Muzzall.
Ron has served in the Senate since last fall. His impact was immediate, highlighted by a quick vote into Senate leadership by his colleagues; that’s how well Ron is respected. Join me in casting a vote for Ron Muzzall, and let’s get Washington moving forward again.
Dennis Hunsinger
Langley
