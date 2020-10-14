In addition to his extensive judicial experience, Tom Seguine has demonstrated both personally and professionally that he has the temperament, sound judgement and respect for the law to serve our community. That’s why I am voting for Tom Seguine for Superior Court judge.
Bill Toomey
Mount Vernon
