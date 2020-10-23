The Superior Court of Skagit County is an important part of our local justice system. Judge elections are sometimes a difficult choice. These are nonpartisan contests in theory, but choosing candidates can be difficult for voters unfamiliar with the choices.
I enthusiastically endorse Tom Seguine based on his broad range of experience and years of observation. In addition to approving of his record and personal experience with Tom in his practice, it’s Tom’s experience that I believe we will benefit from most. Tom has worked as a prosecutor, defense lawyer, business attorney and civil litigant and has a wonderful reputation as a competent and honest person.
I’m certain Skagit County will be fortunate to have Tom in this critical position. Please consider joining me and many Skagitonians supporting Tom Seguine for Superior Court.
Jay Follman
Clear Lake
