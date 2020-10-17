What I value about my former colleague and friend, Tom Seguine, is his basic kindness and sense of membership with working class people ... like interpreters and single-parent families.
My principal voter issue is the environment, and he is a lifelong fellow hiker in the Northwest. Tom is running for Superior Court judge. I worked with him when serving as a juvenile probation officer and later as a court interpreter. We thank him for helping educate interpreters about the appeals process.
Jaye Stover
Burlington
