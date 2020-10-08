I am an attorney who has worked in Skagit County, including Superior Court, for as long as Tom Seguine. We both started here at the same time, 30 years ago in 1990.
Voters of Skagit County should choose Tom to be our next Superior Court judge. He is by far the most qualified candidate because of his extensive background working in prosecution, including serving one term as Skagit County’s elected prosecutor. Tom has also been active in criminal defense since 2007, so he knows both sides of the criminal process. On top of that, Tom has practiced in civil cases on both the plaintiff and defense sides.
That experience makes him balanced in terms of perspectives when serving as a judge. He knows what it is like to be a litigant from both sides. I know this personally about Tom, too, because we have been friends and colleagues this entire time. I have worked with him and against him as an attorney. I know he is reasonable, smart and fair.
Please join me and the many other people that are supporting Tom Seguine in his bid to be the next Superior Court judge.
Corbin Volluz
Mount Vernon
