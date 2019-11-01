I am writing in support of Mayor Steve Sexton.
I have been the Burlington Senior Center coordinator for almost eight years now. I know Mayor Sexton to be someone who cares about the Senior Center and has spent time in the center helping with programs and being available to the community.
He always conducts himself in a warm yet professional manner. He is courteous and present when addressing concerns and willing to listen. I have seen him handle concerns with care and diplomacy.
As an employee of Skagit County Public Health, the Burlington Senior Center is a tenant of the city of Burlington, and I have the privilege of working closely with many of the city staff members. It is my opinion that Mayor Sexton is respected among the staff and supports the efforts of the staff as well as the goals of The Burlington Senior Center. I have seen Mayor Sexton handle himself with dignity during difficult times and respect his leadership skills. Please consider Steve Sexton when you are voting for mayor.
Jackie Cress
Burlington
