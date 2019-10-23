Re-elect Steve Sexton for Burlington mayor. Steve is an honorable, proven leader.
Position: The mayor position has never been a full-time, paid position. Most of our mayors have either had a full-time job or were retired. Steve’s professional experience is an asset to the position.
Community: Steve has been a vital part of Burlington, from the Planning Commission to City Council, and has raised his family in our great city.
Countywide Issues: Steve has stood up to other political entities and voted in the best interest of Burlington, not with the majority.
Taxes: It is not the mayor’s decision to increase taxes. For decades, the city council has voted not to increase property and utility taxes. The market is changing, and the city now needs to look at other revenue sources to operate.
Please vote to re-elect Steve Sexton for mayor of Burlington.
Debbie Bloodgood
Burlington
