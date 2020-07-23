Heather Shand Perkins is the best choice for Skagit Superior Court judge, and I am proud to support her candidacy.
I have known Heather for 12 years in both a personal and professional manner. She is honest, kind, thoughtful and passionate about justice. I have watched her calm a room full of people in a heated argument by applying reasoned analysis, pointed questions and compassion to get at the heart of the matter in question. She conducts herself with humble authority and she is whip smart. Heather is dedicated to improving the lives of everyone in our community, something she has done throughout her adult life in her many volunteer positions. I count myself lucky to call her my friend.
I believe that Heather will be an extraordinary asset to the Skagit County justice system as Superior Court judge. Not only does she have the necessary experience, qualifications and respect of her peers in her position as Superior Court commissioner, but she also has the vision and drive to increase court accessibility for all citizens, regardless of race, color, creed, language or socio-economic status. Join me in voting for Heather Shand Perkins for Superior Court judge.
Amelia Cook
Mount Vernon
