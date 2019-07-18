Karen Terrell brings decades of experience as a middle school and high school teacher. She truly cares about the futures of each and every one of her students and has consistently guided and challenged them to grow academically.
As a former student, I can say that my most memorable learning experiences came from Karen's commitment to providing her students with meaningful opportunities and incorporating them into the classroom.
She wholeheartedly believes in leaders and educators and their ability to create a positive, lasting impact on our kids and community. I trust in her ingenuity, altruism, dedication and wisdom over a lifetime and career of leadership in the classroom. Her contribution to the school board would be invaluable to the success of our schools.
Jamie Langlow
Bow
