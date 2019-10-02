I am writing this letter in support of Bill Wallace, who is running for re-election to the Burlington-Edison School Board.
I had the pleasure of working with Bill during my tenure as a building administrator in the district. I was consistently impressed by Bill’s thoughtful nature and commitment to the success of all of Burlington’s students. He always asked great questions and showed genuine interest in learning how to better serve the district’s students.
Additionally, I had the opportunity to travel with Bill to Olympia to lobby for our students and staff as the board’s legislative representative. This is a role that he plays very well. He understands the complexities of school finance and legislation, and he uses this knowledge to effectively advocate for students.
Moving forward, the ability to guide B-ESD through the varied and challenging implications of the Legislature’s response to McCleary is invaluable and cannot be understated.
It is for these reasons that I will vote for Bill Wallace for re-election to the School Board. I believe he will continue to serve the district’s students in the same humble, thoughtful and dedicated way that has guided his leadership for the past 12 years.
Chris Pearson
Burlington
