A properly functioning county government requires county commissioners with leadership skills, that have the ability to work with the many county and city boards, commissions and committees that are essential in representing all citizens here in Skagit County.
Experience with Robert’s Rules of Order and ability to understand the importance of by-laws, state and federal statues and the Washington state and U.S. constitutions are also essential.
We have two candidates that fulfill these requirements in the upcoming election. I encourage you to vote for Ron Wesen, District 1, and Peter Browning, District 2.
Randy Good
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.