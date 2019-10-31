I have worked with Rich Wesen on a number of projects involving B-E schools.
Rich’s involvement is not just as a former district parent, but a very involved board member. I have raised children who have attended four B-E schools. At many of the major events at each of these schools, I have found Rich present. This demonstrates his commitment to knowing and understanding our students, parents, staff and schools at a deeper level.
Additionally, Rich has worked through the years on BECK, which is the B-E Education Coalition for Kids. This project brings all of our schools together prior to the school year for the Back to School Fair and provides backpacks with school supplies. Rich works through the year with others concerned that our students get what they need to be successful.
The B-E School Board has had a number of challenges within the last several years because of state law and case law while meeting the district’s needs. I support Rich for re-election because of his commitment and understanding for all of our district’s schools and those in our community.
Jennifer Sheahan-Lee
Burlington
