Re-elect Ron Wesen for Skagit County commissioner, position 1. He knows how to do the job and how to work with all of the elected officials.
He knows how to manage a large budget, is fiscally responsible and gets the results needed for our county residents. He cares about the environment, our air, natural resources, infrastructure and rural lifestyle.
He understands our rivers and waterways. He will challenge the opposing forces to get back our rural water rights. He will preserve our beautiful farmland and forests. He knows the importance of our commission form of government and worked hard to stop the charter movement. We don’t need to govern ourselves like King County.
Ron listens to everyone and is always available to the citizens of Skagit County. I trust his knowledge of the law, the allowable permitting and his thoughtful vision of what Skagit County should be. I’m voting for Ron Wesen.
Dale Dassler
Anacortes
