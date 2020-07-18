With 30-plus years as a neonatal nurse and educator, Suzanne Woodard would bring a unique perspective to Olympia as our Legislature responds to urgent economic and public health challenges.
Suzanne, a union member, has actively participated in the legislative process, understands it well and has formed strong partnerships in Olympia. She has compassion for families and issues that affect our health and would be a voice for affordable healthcare for all. Homelessness, mental health and drug addition problems would also benefit from Suzanne’s experience.
Her children attended public schools, and Suzanne understands how our education system works. School funding must be fair; teachers and students must have the tools needed to be successful during the challenging years ahead. Securing educational opportunity from preschool years through to career training is another priority for Suzanne.
I met Suzanne as meetings switched from in person to online. I’ve heard her views on many issues, and know she is willing to learn when needed, and that she has genuine concern for people. She brings not only considerable experience, but intelligence and a passion for serving others.
Join me in voting for Suzanne Woodard, Distict 10 Representative.
Carol Sullivan
Mount Vernon
