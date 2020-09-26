It has been my privilege to work with Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski the past five years as a colleague. She possesses all the qualities that will make her an excellent judge. She has diverse legal experience, she is bright, empathetic, articulate, ethical, treats others with dignity and respect, exercises good judgment, has exceptional skills as a trial attorney and is passionate about justice.
Elizabeth has experience in both civil and criminal law. She has worked as a civil litigator, handled serious felony cases, represented people who struggle with mental illness and chemical dependency and has worked with juvenile clients. She is a senior deputy public defender who is currently handling felony and juvenile cases in addition to supervising attorneys who provide legal services in juvenile cases, mental health commitment cases and dependency cases.
Elizabeth has broad support in the legal community from attorneys and judges, including numerous judges and retired judges of the State Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals, Superior Court and District Court.
Please join me in voting for Elizabeth for judge of the Skagit County Superior Court.
C. Wesley Richards
Sedro-Woolley
