I write this letter in support of Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski in her bid for Superior Court judge. I write it from the vantage of a practicing attorney for 45 years familiar with both Elizabeth and her opponent.
Elizabeth is eminently qualified intellectually and personally to assume the role as a judge. She is professional and decisive. She grew up in Anacortes, knows our county and knows its issues.
We need a bench that is balanced, thoughtful, collegial and avoids chaos at all costs. Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski is the person for the job.
Dennis Scott
Anacortes
