I don’t know anyone who does not want equal access to justice. We know it to be a basic principle to the rule of law. Our nation is not a true democracy without it. It guarantees the cornerstone of inclusiveness and equality. It requires highly skilled and committed leadership to deliver.
I am very grateful for the opportunity to vote for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Skagit Superior Court judge, Position 3, in this election.
Elizabeth’s profound integrity, solution-based experience with meeting a diversity of needs in our community and tremendous work ethic provide the excellence required to serve as judge.
She has outstanding depth in professional experience to judge clearly in felony criminal and civil cases, juvenile court proceedings, paternity cases, adoption matters, probates and mental commitment proceedings.
She will uphold the Constitution and the laws of our state with fairness and respect to strengthen us all.
Deborah Martin
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.