The most appropriate symbol of the first weeks of this year is the shattered window in a door of the Capitol building.
We have an element in the United States that wants what they want, even if most of the country doesn’t want that. They don’t care about anything or anyone but themselves. That element is ably represented by former President Donald Trump, many in the Republican Party, and white supremacists, Christian nationalists and domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol, hunting legislators, including Vice President Michael Pence, trampling offices and defecating in corners.
They might once have been decent folk, but in a mob, they gave up that decency and belied their citizenship.
I watched the second impeachment without much hope for Senate conviction because I have little trust in many of the senators of the Republican Party.
I used to be a Republican. I even voted for Nixon and Reagan. Yet I am one no more. They are not what they once were. They may never be again after systematically supporting the travesty that was Trump’s administration. Notice how many are choosing not to run for office again.
There’s a very good reason for that. They have no stomach for the unabashed fascism of Josh Hawley, Matt Gaetz, Louis Gohmert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mo Brooks. This is not an exhaustive list by any means. We’ll know more soon. There is a trial. It may or may not be just.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
