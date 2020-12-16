As a lawyer for almost 50 years, I am troubled by the Trump abuse of our legal system. I am also pleased by how the courts have rejected his baseless cases.
There are those who say that our democracy is in jeopardy. I think the court response to the frivolous litigation shows the strength of our system.
Why have these suits been rejected? Because none presented evidence. Trump is a man with an extremely low fund of knowledge and no understanding of our judicial system.
His personality does not allow him to rely on advice from experts who could help him understand. If Trump could have “rigged” the election, he would have done so. The fact that he failed is another testament to the strength of our system. We should be pleased that we have been able to withstand the assault from this narcissistic, ignorant, selfish man.
Bill McCann
Sedro-Woolley
