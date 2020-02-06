We have a wall costing $20 million a mile — over $3,787 for a section the length of your shoe. (National Public Radio) And, throughout the rainy season on the border, large gates will be left open to keep the wall from being swept away by floods.
For those who wanted a wall, this can’t be considered functional or cost effective. Yet Trump assures us it will be beautiful. Also beautiful: A peace plan for the Middle East that leaves out input from the Palestinians. Why didn’t anyone think of this sooner? It is easy to put together a peace plan if you only consider one side.
Beautiful, as well: The apparently winning argument that whatever the president does to achieve re-election is unimpeachable as long as the president believes that his winning is in the country’s best interest. Follow this through: Rigging elections is A-OK. Silencing media is a brilliant move. Getting rid of strong opponents makes perfect sense. Saving time and money by cancelling elections will be beautiful. Why didn’t anyone think of this sooner?
It is easy to put together a country if there is only one side. Look at Russia. Do I exaggerate? I wish I did.
Every day brings news that strikes to the heart — dismantling of federal protections for waterways; gutting of the Clean Air Act; thousands of immigrant children still separated from their parents; and a disdain for science, which leaves us unprepared to deal with either climate change or a pandemic — and the next day those issues are swallowed up by others, increasingly unthinkable.
With a minority vote, Republicans elected a president most of them don’t like, but do fear. With their blessing, he treats the presidency as a monarchy. Time to take back our democracy. Don’t sit out this election year.
Beverly Faxon
Burlington
