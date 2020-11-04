Sooner or later we will die, some suddenly and others after a lingering illness.
Hospice of the Northwest helps patients who are nearing the end of life as well as their family caregivers. This locally owned and managed nonprofit provides palliative care as well as related therapies and caregiver support. It is staffed by doctors, nurses and other professionals as well as many volunteers. Charitable donors fund a variety of services not covered by Medicare, Medicaid or insurance.
Managers of the two local hospitals that co-own Hospice of the Northwest need to respond to an offer from Bristol Hospice, a for-profit company. I believe it is unlikely that a for-profit, distant company would supply the excellent service now provided by the nonprofit. Without charitable monetary and volunteer time donations, how could they have money left to pay their stockholders after providing the same level of service?
Keep Hospice of the Northwest locally owned and supported by our community. It is a priceless asset.
Alberta Horn
Anacortes
