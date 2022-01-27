Fifty years ago, we learned the price of failing local school levies. Cynicism and dismantling the establishment were cool. Folks had to decide whether to reform or stand apart and be angry.

Good programs disappeared, and people were told to avoid living in school districts that lacked dedication to kids. It is easier to take apart than to build.

If we know history, we might not make the same mistakes. No one, staff or students from that era, has forgotten. The founders of our state made education the primary obligation of state government. We are not there yet.

Counselors, nurses, art, music, theater and sports are dependent on these funds. Kids from small towns go on to have brilliant lives because voters were willing to tax themselves for future generations.

If you have a quarrel with the system, contact the adults you elected in Olympia to express your concerns.

I am proud to be a Cub, but I love all our towns in this valley. All our kids deserve the best no matter where they live.

Someone took care of us. We take care of our own. Please vote to support our local schools and keep our communities strong.

Kathy Reim

Sedro-Woolley

