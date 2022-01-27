...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, San Juan County, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area,
Western Skagit County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca and
Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Fifty years ago, we learned the price of failing local school levies. Cynicism and dismantling the establishment were cool. Folks had to decide whether to reform or stand apart and be angry.
Good programs disappeared, and people were told to avoid living in school districts that lacked dedication to kids. It is easier to take apart than to build.
If we know history, we might not make the same mistakes. No one, staff or students from that era, has forgotten. The founders of our state made education the primary obligation of state government. We are not there yet.
Counselors, nurses, art, music, theater and sports are dependent on these funds. Kids from small towns go on to have brilliant lives because voters were willing to tax themselves for future generations.
If you have a quarrel with the system, contact the adults you elected in Olympia to express your concerns.
I am proud to be a Cub, but I love all our towns in this valley. All our kids deserve the best no matter where they live.
Someone took care of us. We take care of our own. Please vote to support our local schools and keep our communities strong.
