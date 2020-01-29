There is not a single school in the Sedro-Woolley School District that doesn’t need some maintenance and repair.
This is apparent when looking at the list of proposed projects from the district. As a community, it should be our priority to repair the buildings because if we don’t do it now, it will certainly end up costing us millions more down the road. We have within our reach the possibility of fixing some of the major issues to prevent further structural decay.
Please join me in voting yes on Proposition 1 to fix Sedro-Woolley’s assets.
Dina Fox
Sedro-Woolley
