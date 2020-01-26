The Founding Fathers risked execution for treason to establish a new country led not by a king but by a president elected by U.S. citizens in free and fair elections.
Since that time, members of our military have been killed and wounded in wars across the world to protect that right. We owe them for those sacrifices. I think it is the civic duty of every U.S. citizen to exercise our right to vote.
To protect our republic, included in the U.S. Constitution is a process by which to impeach a president if it ever becomes necessary.
Now President Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives for abuse of power for withholding military assistance from an ally for his own personal gain in the 2020 election, and for abuse of Congress by withholding from the House witnesses and documents, even though it is an equal branch of government. Now these accusations are being tried in the U.S. Senate where senators will act as both judges and jurors.
The full proceedings of the House impeachment, akin to a legal grand jury investigation, have already been televised and broadcast. Now the Senate trial has begun. It is still being determined how much of those proceedings will be made public.
In my opinion, in order to cast an informed vote in November, all citizens should feel obliged to watch and learn, with an open mind, from these proceedings as much as possible.
We should hope that senators of both parties are able to set aside partisanship to do the same. That’s the only way that President Trump’s innocence or guilt can be truly evaluated.
We owe that to those who have risked life and limb to give us our free and fair elections.
Gail Nicolls
Guemes Island
