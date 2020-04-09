This isn't my first rodeo.
I had the flu in the fall of 1972, during the pandemic they called the Hong Kong flu. My freshman year in a little college in eastern Washington State. Knocked down two-thirds of the academic staff and student body. I caught it near the end. Spent four days in the infirmary, two days running 102- to 104-degree temps. Hallucinating. Then … done. I've gotten a flu shot every year since.
Nobody I knew died from it, though there were fatalities. There always are. We're paying more attention this time around. And it's worse this time, no matter what "they" say.
I'm in "essential services," so I go to work and deal with people who need help.
Some of them aren't handling this appropriately. They bring their kids out shopping. They shame us if they have to touch anything they consider unclean, and then drop their latex gloves in the parking lot for us to clean up. They drive through town, engines screaming, with pent-up rage about being laid off, not getting a prom or being denied beer because they were already drunk.
But there's also the lovely lady who brings her pet dachshund by when she visits so that everybody can pet him, and he's genuinely happy to see us, too. And my colleague who makes fabric masks for us. My favorite is the pink with yellow rubber duckies. And the good people who pick up my trash, provide my newspaper, bring my mail and stock the grocery store shelves, thank you. You are real life savers.
I come home from work, immediately launder my clothes and shower before I hug my wife. Our dog and I sit in the yard and enjoy the sunshine when there is some. Be safe, people.
I'd miss you if you weren't here.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.