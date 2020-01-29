After many years of study, the Burlington-Edison School Board has decided to run a capital bond to be voted on Feb. 11. I want to thank everyone who has attended one of our community meetings, and I would like to address two questions raised at these meeting.
“The $89 million bond is a lot of money.” Our Middle Level Programing Committee met to determine our district’s greatest needs and unanimously recommended the multiple projects on the bond. Construction costs are currently rising rapidly, and we have noticed that several public projects are having difficulty meeting their budgets. We consulted with Construction Services Group ESD 112, a group that has worked on over 100 K-12 projects, to give us good cost estimates of our projects. We are confident that we will be able to complete our projects within our budget if we act now.
“What new programming will be offered at the middle school?” If our bond passes, we will form a committee that will discuss programming and help design the building. By moving all seventh- and eighth-graders to one building, we will be able to offer diverse programs. As the high school does now, we will be able to change class offerings when needed. Middle school students and high school students will remain on their respective grounds during the day. At the new middle school there will be a performing arts center, which the high school will be able to use in the evenings as our performing arts have grown tremendously in recent years, and we need a place for students to perform.
Please take the time to vote.
Rich Wesen
Burlington-Edison School Board
