I think the debate between Inslee and Culp did a very good job of identifying the issues that must be addressed in Washington over the next four years.
The top environmental issue is ending wildfires. When I was a boy, many times we'd have the red sun all day due to smoke. The wildfires have brought that back. Our state just on this one issue is now a major contributor to global warming. Culp says the solution is cleaning up the forest.
Mental health has been a crisis since 1973. That was the year I graduated from high school. It placed the burden squarely on the shoulders of families who have mentally ill family members. My father was one of those people, and he retired that year to spend the next the next 10 years of his life trying to secure and maintain care for his mentally ill sister. We at one time had a wonderful mental health agency here in Skagit County that was regionalized many years ago. Every solution has not been a solution.
The other issue is drug abuse and homelessness. The solution from Inslee is more low-income housing. I don't believe this is a solution.
John Lee
Sedro-Woolley
