Along with taking the well-publicized precautions to avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus, strengthening one’s immune system cannot be overstated. As a former nurse, I would like to share some proactive ways to do that:
1. Swap out fear for humor. Biochemically, fear zaps the immune system, weakening its ability to fight the good fight. Laughter, on the other hand, boosts the immune system, making its job of protecting you, easier.
2. Take care of your body in ways you’ve likely heard about before; they are especially important now: Get as much sleep as you can, eat real food, hydrate like crazy, move in ways that support circulation, remember to breathe deeply and take quiet time for yourself whenever possible. Make space for play, giving stress the means to sit down and take a break. Tell your loved ones, daily, that you do indeed, love them. These measures band together as a team to give your immune system a slide into home plate.
3. COVID-19 also presents an opportunity for us to demonstrate community-building. While some of the standard protective measures require physical separation of one kind or another, thinking in the “we” rather than the “me” has its place. If, in a panic, you feel obliged to charge the stores for as much toilet paper as you can lay your hands on, then share what you get with someone whose need is greater than your own. Check in with everyone on your block to see where resources can be (safely) pooled, and how needs for high-risk people can be met. These acts, in and of themselves, dynamically affect the power to biochemically protect us, as we connect and care. Compassion and cooperation send the collective immune system soaring.
We’re all healthier for it.
Maria Greene
Anacortes
