Property taxes are due Oct. 31, just in time for Halloween.
Taxes often seem more trick than treat, so maybe I’ll get in line, put on my Ronald Reagan mask (remember those?), and grumble about taxes. It’s an American pastime, especially in years when tax-due dates coincide with an election. Why should I be any different?
In some ways, I’m not. I don’t like regressive taxes, especially sales taxes that disproportionately target those whose major expenditures are on necessities. I don’t like the way property taxes affect some retirees on fixed incomes, and I surely don’t like to see the millions of parasitic Americans who do not pay their fair share and leave the burden to others.
But overall, taxes are just fine, even necessary. The government on which everyone depends for so much could not function without them. So why are Republicans telling scary Halloween stories about those mean IRS agents who will soon be knocking at your door?
The answer? Simply put, they don’t want the government to function. Since 2010, Republicans have drastically cut IRS funding, deliberately shrinking the agency even as its responsibilities increased. (Center on Budget and Policy Priorities) That has left hundreds of billions in taxes, largely from the wealthy, unpaid.
Since the Inflation Reduction Act reversed that trend, Republicans are again up in arms. In addition to running misleading anti-IRS ads fantasizing about "an army of auditors to harass middle-class taxpayers,” they promise to repeal the new IRS funding if they take the House majority. (Associated Press)
But there’s another story here behind the usual Republican election season scare-the-voters narrative. It’s about the kind of society their actions champion. Instead of encouraging and supporting mutually responsible communities, they think selfish people should be rewarded for their greed and rank dishonesty.
That’s the real and very frightening Republican vision.
