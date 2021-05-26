In the article “Storage crops offer hope for climate, cash for farmers” (May 22, Skagit Valley Herald), noting the statement that “Farming has something that most others (industries) don’t: the ability to pull carbon dioxide, the most prevalent climate-warming gas, out of the atmosphere and store it.” While this statement is true, the key words are “store it.”
Cover crops are plowed back into the ground before the planting season and all of the stored carbon is converted by micro-organisms back into carbon dioxide and released into the atmosphere. There is no long-term storage of carbon dioxide. The same goes for trees, although the time frame for carbon storage is much longer than with crops.
How much carbon dioxide was released into the environment by our massive wildfires along the West Coast this last summer? Forest infestations by insects and diseases kill many trees, which then release their carbon back into the air as carbon dioxide as they fall and rot.
I am not saying that cover crops are bad; they greatly improve the soil and prevent erosion. However, they do not remove carbon dioxide from the air for a long period of time.
Using carbon capture as an excuse to pay farmers to grow cover crops is wrong. This is just another government subsidy for agri-business. This subsidy is supported by the energy industry because it allows them to buy carbon credits and not invest in true carbon capture such as chemical reactions that convert carbon dioxide into mineral carbonates.
Jack Uren
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.