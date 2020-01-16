Thank you to Gena DiLabio ("Trump may bankrupt the U.S.") and Lloyd Chandler ("Time to limit school spending") for their letters to the editor on Jan. 12.
Although I did not agree with all of the positions presented, I am grateful for their well-written, thoughtful and respectful writing. This is the kind of dialog our country needs at this time, and the reason I continue to read the newspaper every morning.
Linda Yerby
Anacortes
