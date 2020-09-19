Congratulations to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office for adding two mental health clinicians to assist them with certain 911 calls. (SVH, Sept. 9)
This wise and humane decision is going to defuse and de-escalate many potentially dangerous situations, especially in the domestic realm. Realizing and taking action to show they understand that certain individuals need help and not possibly jail is highly proactive and commendable.
Sandra Kindrick
Mount Vernon
