Election 2019 is over, and I want to publicly thank Skagit County Auditor Sandy Perkins, Elections Supervisor David Cunningham and their team for an election well run. Specifically, on election night I really appreciated the speedy results. It was great to see Skagit County reporting ballot tallies just minutes after 8 p.m. Thank you.

Eron Berg

Sedro-Woolley

