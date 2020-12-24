Our Supreme Court put an end to the challenge by the 17 attorneys general and 126 House representatives, and like-minded people who have signed on, for reversal of the 2020 presidential election results.
This brings to my memory the years of 1933 through 1945, when another unfortunate decision was made on Planet Earth, that resulted in many changes that were terrific for some folks and a total disaster for many others.
I was ages 7 through 19, and spent the last two years in the U.S. Navy V6 program (victory and 6 months) — South Pacific-Okinawa — and rescuing POWs from Nagasaki on Sept. 11, 1945.
Personally, I was not a recipient of atrocities practiced by Axis Powers, but witnessed and helped recover many who were during my two years in the Navy.
If that time-frame in history is unknown to you, there are many good books to cover what happened. Give thanks that our Supreme Court saved the day for all of us, by stopping the continuous effort to prevent a reversal of our 2020 election, a disaster for our grandkids if those mentioned above succeeded.
B.E. "Bud" Browell
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.