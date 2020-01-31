There are many Trump supporters who are so terrified of the Democrats forcing socialism (which could lead to a dictatorship) that they are advocating pure capitalism (which we are in right now with Trump and is leading to a monarchy, another name for dictatorship).
If one party has all the power (Republican or Democrat), our democracy is in danger. Two opposing parties with a president with limited powers is still the best system of government. Far from perfect, but is best for the majority of the people — rich, poor and middle class.
As long as there are checks and balances between the political parties with a conscience, there is little danger of a dictator emerging. Uncontrolled greed is the evil we all must battle against. Freedom means “freedom for self discipline,” not to do anything you want for your own aggrandizement.
This is from someone who was born 15 presidents ago, plus learned to appreciate freedom from my wife and her parents who had lived under the Russian and Nazi dictatorships. My wife is witnessing it happen again under the total power of the current POTUS and the Republican Party.
Tex Wilson
Mount Vernon
