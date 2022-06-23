...FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2022 EXPECTED SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...
After an unusually cool and wet spring, a rapid warm-up is
expected late this week, with temperatures peaking Saturday
through Monday across western Washington. Most lowland and
mountain valley locations will see temperatures peaking in the
80s to around 90 degrees by Sunday.
This level of heat will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness to heat-sensitive people and pets. Given the recent cool
weather there has been little opportunity to acclimate to warm
temperatures. As such, there is concern that this rapid warm-up
could catch some off guard. Furthermore, area rivers continue to
run high as a result of the cool and wet spring and water
temperatures are running generally between 40-50 degrees. The
combination of these factors significantly increases the concern
for cold and or high water-related incidents. Cold water shock and
hypothermia can quickly result in death during these early season
heat events. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a
life jacket, and keep a close eye on children.
From the beginning of his presidency, accounts of Trump’s lies and corruption were so common that amid recent revelations about this twice-impeached president’s attempt to cast the Constitution aside and become President for Life, his venality no longer raises eyebrows.
After four years of Trump, no wonder the nation wanted a return to the kind of “normal” that Biden promised but has found so hard to achieve.
There’s a massive war in Ukraine. Soaring worldwide inflation. Gas prices at record highs. And always lurking in the wings, the continuing fossil-fuel-induced climate crisis that is emptying the Colorado River while it floods Yellowstone Park.
And still the grift hasn’t stopped. Trump’s up to his old tricks, continuing to promote the stolen election lie that has already fattened his PAC by over $250 million. (news.yahoo.com)
But it’s not just Trump. Over the years, grift has become the new Republican normal. Along with their pretense to economic expertise, Republicans also run a continuing bait-and-switch operation.
When campaigning, Republicans bait the public with promises to solve real problems, but after winning, they do little but lower taxes on the wealthy, dismantle workplace and environmental regulations that get in the way of corporate profit and ignore the problems they promised to fix.
The Republican economic long con is more subtle but equally deadly. It consists of waving their arms and talking about the magic of “market forces,” as if markets were somehow independent of human behavior.
Skyrocketing gasoline prices are a matter of supply and demand, they say, but oil companies and cartels control the supply. They decide how much crude to pump, how much to refine, how much to charge and how much to profit. Right now, that’s a lot.
The grifters and their marks: It’s a marriage made in Republican Heaven.
