The grift goes on

From the beginning of his presidency, accounts of Trump’s lies and corruption were so common that amid recent revelations about this twice-impeached president’s attempt to cast the Constitution aside and become President for Life, his venality no longer raises eyebrows.

After four years of Trump, no wonder the nation wanted a return to the kind of “normal” that Biden promised but has found so hard to achieve.

There’s a massive war in Ukraine. Soaring worldwide inflation. Gas prices at record highs. And always lurking in the wings, the continuing fossil-fuel-induced climate crisis that is emptying the Colorado River while it floods Yellowstone Park.

And still the grift hasn’t stopped. Trump’s up to his old tricks, continuing to promote the stolen election lie that has already fattened his PAC by over $250 million. (news.yahoo.com)

But it’s not just Trump. Over the years, grift has become the new Republican normal. Along with their pretense to economic expertise, Republicans also run a continuing bait-and-switch operation.

When campaigning, Republicans bait the public with promises to solve real problems, but after winning, they do little but lower taxes on the wealthy, dismantle workplace and environmental regulations that get in the way of corporate profit and ignore the problems they promised to fix.

The Republican economic long con is more subtle but equally deadly. It consists of waving their arms and talking about the magic of “market forces,” as if markets were somehow independent of human behavior.

Skyrocketing gasoline prices are a matter of supply and demand, they say, but oil companies and cartels control the supply. They decide how much crude to pump, how much to refine, how much to charge and how much to profit. Right now, that’s a lot.

The grifters and their marks: It’s a marriage made in Republican Heaven.

Ken Winkes

Conway

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.