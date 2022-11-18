I find myself living with a mental case of discomfort and I don’t like it.
When in the company of my liberal-minded friends and even with some of my own loving relatives, I have a tendency to “pop a cork” when it comes to our political environment.
Afterward, with a sense of regret and confusion, I come to the conclusion that our different ways of reasoning must have something to do with our own personal DNA.
A lot like the tai chi symbol of the yin yang thing: some over here, others over there, a bunch in the middle and those at the tips.
While everybody has both a heart and a brain, I believe that the way one may vote is tilted one way or the other.
The Democrats are filled with love and compassion, and tend to believe that our government should be there in order to come to the rescue.
The Republican platform thinks that it would be best to place the onus of responsibility on the individual.
Regardless of our differences, the measure of a society has to do with how the elderly are revered.
We are blessed with a huge number of retirees who worked hard and saved in hopes of being able to outlive their money.
Unfortunately for them, the Democratic party has evolved from a tax and spend philosophy into a print and spend hierarchy.
This excessive amount of “borrowed” money contributes to the devastating inflation that is forced upon our elderly.
Very disturbing to me is this refusal to recognize that it would be more respectful to shift the choice of governing more toward the direction of the brain.
Marty McNett
Alger
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.